Where Liverpool sit in the Premier League table without VAR compared to Everton, Man Utd and Arsenal - gallery

A look at what the Premier League table would look like if VAR didn’t exist

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

VAR has been a controversial topic in the Premier League since it was introduced. The technology still causes problems today and this season has seen a host of mistakes made with it already.

It still hasn’t been brought in down in the Football League but the Scottish Premiership have this season. Liverpool have endured a tough campaign in the league this term and have had their fair share of interesting moments with the system over recent times.

Here is a look at what the table would look like if VAR wasn’t used via ESPN and where the Reds would be in the league...

Points difference: -1. New total - 22.

1. 20th - Southampton

Points difference: -1. New total - 22.

Points difference: 0. New total - 25.

2. 19th - Leicester City

Points difference: 0. New total - 25.

Points difference: -1. New total - 27.

3. 18th - Everton

Points difference: -1. New total - 27.

Points difference: -2. New total - 27.

4. 17th - Leeds United

Points difference: -2. New total - 27.

