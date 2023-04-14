A look at what the Premier League table would look like if VAR didn’t exist

VAR has been a controversial topic in the Premier League since it was introduced. The technology still causes problems today and this season has seen a host of mistakes made with it already.

It still hasn’t been brought in down in the Football League but the Scottish Premiership have this season. Liverpool have endured a tough campaign in the league this term and have had their fair share of interesting moments with the system over recent times.

Here is a look at what the table would look like if VAR wasn’t used via ESPN and where the Reds would be in the league...

1 . 20th - Southampton Points difference: -1. New total - 22.

2 . 19th - Leicester City Points difference: 0. New total - 25.

3 . 18th - Everton Points difference: -1. New total - 27.

4 . 17th - Leeds United Points difference: -2. New total - 27.

