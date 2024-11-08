Their win over Bayer Leverkusen put Liverpool clear at the top of the Champions League table.

Liverpool’s chances of winning the UEFA Champions League have been revealed following their recent win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso’s side were swept aside in a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield as Arne Slot saw his side maintain their 100% record in the competition thus far. With four games to go, Liverpool are sitting pretty and hoping to secure automatic qualification by finishing in the top eight places.

They still have tricky tests to come facing Real Madrid, PSV, Girona and Lille but they look odds-on to qualify and go straight through to the Round of 16. Madrid are in disarray after a testing period, while PSV, Girona and Lille will head into those games with nothing to lose, making the second half of their campaign a difficult one. A supercomputer has compiled the latest figures after their win over Leverkusen, simulating the league season 100,000 times to come up with the most accurate estimate for how the league table and competition will play out.

For Liverpool, they are 95% nailed on to finish in the top eight while Manchester City have just a 49% chance. They have a 46% of reaching the quarter-finals, 27% chance of the semi-finals, a 27% chance of reaching the final and a 14% chance of taking home their seventh European crown.

Real Madrid, Man City and Arsenal are all tipped to have a better chance at winning the crown than Liverpool but they do rank ahead of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Slot has received praise from the world of football but Gary Neville claims he still wants to see how they fare in the months to come before passing any real judgement. "I think it's been an unbelievable start for Arne Slot, he could never have imagined that it would have gone as well as it has," Neville said on the 'It's Called Soccer!' podcast.

He said: "Part of me thinks in the games that I've particularly watched them... they were really good at Old Trafford (when Liverpool won 3-0), I thought they were fantastic in that game, but when I watched them at Wolves, the Chelsea game, I wasn't wholly convinced. They got the job done, just like they did against Brighton on Saturday, so they're getting the job done in certain games. But I don't feel like I'm watching a champion team."