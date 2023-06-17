Liverpool completely dominated the league during their title-winning campaign in the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool have won just the one Premier League title, but have gone close on multiple occasions over the decade and more.

In 2019/20, they completely blitzed the league title, going unbeaten until the end of February, recording an insatiable record of 32 wins, three draws and three losses whilst totalling 99 points - painfully close to being the second side ever to achieve 100 points.

They also went supremely close the season before, as they pushed Manchester City all the way to the final day of the season, missing out by just a point as they recorded 97 points, falling heartbreakingly short.

Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool, suffered another final day defeat to City at the end of the 2021/22 season, this time recording 92 points but falling a point short of Pep Guardiola’s side, who came back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to snatch another Premier League title from out of their hands.

Across the history of the Premier League, there have been some incredible efforts from title-winning teams, as well as runners-up, but where do Liverpool’s best ever points tallies rank in the highest in the league’s history?

1 . Manchester City - 2017/18 100 Points

2 . Liverpool - 2019/20 99 Points

3 . Manchester City 2018/19 98 Points

4 . Liverpool - 2018/19 97 Points