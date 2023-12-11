The Liverpool superstar reached an incredible feat during the 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah's strike at the weekend against Crystal Palace saw him reach 200 goals for Liverpool, as he added another brilliant record to his remarkable career.

Salah, 31, scored a deflected effort to help Jurgen Klopp's side come back from a goal down at Selhurst Park before Harvey Elliott's late solo effort stole all three points. That win was significant as it took them to the top of the Premier League table after Arsenal lost out to Aston Villa.

Overall, he has 200 goals and 87 assists in 327 appearances for the club in what is an extraordinary record and he has begun the season in fine form with 14 goals and eight assists in 22 appearances.