A look at the latest contract situations at Liverpool as the Reds prepare to make decisions over five players.

Liverpool continue to struggle as they look to make up ground on the top four.

Liverpool have as many as five players out of contract at the end of the season, and with that in mind, we have taken a look at the situation surrounding each of those players.

Roberto Firmino

Firmino is out of contract at the end of this season, and he is facing an exit after eight days, but nothing is decided just yet.

The striker is still in talks with the club and an update is due soon. According to the Firmino’s agent, Roger Wittmann, “we will probably know where the journey is going” at the end of February, which is right about now.

Talks between Liverpool and Firmino have been described as ‘really good’ by the agent, but there has been talk of interest from other clubs, given the veteran striker could be available on a free transfer. It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool decide to offer a new deal, or whether they decide to move on as part of their rebuild.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita is another one who is out of terms this summer, and he does look a little more likely to depart than Firmino.

It hasn’t been made clear what Liverpool will do with Keita, but the midfielder’s performances haven’t been great in the meantime, and we already know the club want to improve the midfield with a more youthful group. While Keita is only 28 years of age, he could be one of the players sacrificed as Klopp looks to rebuild.

There have also been links between Keita and Barcelona ahead of the summer, with the Guinea international an attractive player on a free.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another who may be sacrificed as part of the midfield rebuild, with no sign of contract talks between the club and the former Arsenal star.

The 29-year-old has made just nine Premier League appearances so far this season, so he hasn’t had much chance to prove his value this term. This situation could yet develop, but Oxlade-Chamberlain looks more likely to leave than to stay as things stand.

James Milner

James Milner has been superb since arriving at Anfield in 2015, but his future is very much uncertain at 37 years of age.

Klopp is a big fan, saying in January: “We have different plans for Milly but Milly wants to keep playing, and when you see him play the other night [against Wolves] I think everyone understands that. You can’t judge him normal for his age. He is 37, but he doesn’t look a day like this when he is in training. He is an incredibly important player and in this game (Wolves) you saw on the pitch as well.

Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season but in a 64-game season Milly could be extremely important. That is how it is. Milly has reached 600 games and most of them were for Liverpool. Even a player who had a few clubs can end up at ‘his’ club and I would consider Liverpool as ‘his’ club, and I am pretty sure the club should use his character and his mindset because it is really special.

Milner could remain a very useful squad player, but much could come down to whether he wants to play regularly, or whether he is happy playing a handful of games next term.

Adrián

Adrian is now third-choice at Liverpool, and he may want to play more regular football next season, or at least to have the chance to play back-up.

