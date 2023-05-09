A look at Liverpool’s last three Premier League games compared to their top four rivals.

For the fifth match in a row, Liverpool managed to scrape a crucial win with just a one-goal advantage. Their latest Premier League outing saw them clinch a vital three points at Anfield over Brentford, with Mohamed Salah the only player on the scoresheet.

Before that, Jurgen Klopp’s men had fans on tenterhooks against Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Spurs and Fulham. However, every win counts and the Reds are in with a much better chance of snagging Champions League football at the end of the season compared to a few weeks ago.

With that being said, how close are they to a top four finish? Right now, they are in contention with Newcastle United and Manchester United, who occupy third and fourth in the table respectively. Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton are also hoping to move in and snatch a top four spot over the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at Liverpool’s remaining fixtures compared to their fellow European competitors.

Who do Liverpool play next?

After their win over Brentford, the Reds shift their focus to relegation candidates Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. They will then host Aston Villa at Anfield before rounding off their season against Southampton at St Mary’s.

Providing they win their remaining games, Liverpool will also need a bit of luck in the form of Newcastle and Man United dropping points, but both have a game in-hand. Eddie Howe’s side still have to face Leeds United, Brighton, and Leicester City before their final challenge at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Man United have Wolves next, before Bournemouth and Chelsea, followed by their closing match against Fulham at Old Trafford.