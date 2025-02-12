Liverpool and Everton lock horns in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are currently sat top of the Premier League table as they chase down the title. They turned to Arne Slot as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last summer.

The Dutchman has adapted well to life in England following his switch from Feyenoord. However, he will want to see his side show a reaction after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Everton, they re-appointed David Moyes as their new boss earlier this winter. They made the decision to cut ties with Sean Dyche.

Survival is the aim for the Toffees this term and they will want to pull away from the drop zone over the coming weeks and months. They will move into their new stadium in the summer ahead of the next campaign.

Liverpool and Everton’s head-to-head record

Liverpool wins: 125

Draws: 86

Everton wins: 84

The first meeting between the pair came on 13th October 1894 and Everton won 3-0. The upcoming match wil be the 245th meeting in all competitions between the duo.

It remains the most played fixture in English football history. Everton won 2-0 in their last meeting against Liverpool in April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game has seen the most red cards (23) and been drawn 0-0 the most (12) in Premier League history. It was initially meant to be played in December but it had to be postponed and re-arranged due to adverse weather conditions.

Moyes will be taking charge of his 43rd Merseyside Derby. His side lost 2-0 to AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup last time out so they will want to bounce back with a positive result.

What has been said ahead of the Merseyside Derby?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to see his players respond from their defeat to Plymouth with a win against Everton. He has said: “We beat Accrington Stanley [in the FA Cup third round] but to lose against Plymouth is, of course, not acceptable. As a team, and I think our fans as well, are disappointed by that result.

"We have to show a different side of us on Wednesday because it was not only the result but the performance was far from what Liverpool standards are as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Moyes said after Everton’s loss to Bournemouth: “We're going to need everybody to make sure that we get over the line. Unfortunately, we've got a few injuries but I thought these boys have given me a little bit of a feeling that there's something there.

“We wanted to keep winning so that would have been better for confidence but I didn't think that everything today was doom and gloom. I thought there were things today which were okay. The derby? I don't need to talk it up - people know, Evertonians will know what we need and know what is required. Let's be fair, we are probably not challenging Liverpool Football Club at the moment. We're not in that position to do so, but we're going to give it a right good go.”