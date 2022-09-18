The Flamengo star could be headed to the Premier League next year with the Anfield side amongst the clubs said to be interested.

The summer transfer window may have only closed a few weeks ago and the January window may still be months away but there is already plenty of discussion about potential deals that could emerge.

Reports in Italy, from Calciomercato, suggest that one player who could be in demand is Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes with Liverpool and Man Utd both rumoured to be interested.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also commented on the Reds’ reported interest in Gomes and says that a number of Europe’s top clubs are admirers of the player.

Here is everything you need to know about Joao Gomes and what is being said about Liverpool potential making a move in the next transfer window:

Who is Joao Gomes? Brazilian midfielder linked with January move to Liverpool

Joao Gomes is a 21-year old midfielder who plays for Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side Flamengo.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, where Flamengo play, Gomes came through the youth system at his boyhood club and broke into the first team in the 2020 season.

He made 14 appearances across all competitions that year and has since gone on to establish himself as a key part of the first team at the Maracanã.

He has been a regular in league, cup and continental competitions for Flamengo and has made over 100 appearances already despite his relatively young age.

He lifted the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A title in 2020 and the Supercopa do Brasil in 2021 as well as winning two Campeonato Carioca titles in 2020 and 2021.

Gomes, whose full name is João Victor Gomes da Silva, has yet to receive any international recognition by his national side.

What has been reported about Liverpool’s interest in signing Joao Gomes?

Per Calciomercato, “In view of the next transfer market in January, Liverpool and Manchester United have set their sights on Flamengo’s Brazilian midfielder, Joao Gomes.”

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano also spoke to CaughtOffside, and said: “Liverpool have monitored Gomes with their scouts as many other top European clubs did. At the moment there’s nothing else to this story, no official bid or negotiation.