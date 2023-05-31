After what has been a whirlwind 2022/23 Premier League season, Liverpool will return in the summer to build on their fifth-place finish. Champions League qualification, if not a push to be title challengers again, will be Jurgen Klopp’s priority.

On the other side of the city, there’s been a collective sigh of relief from players, staff and fans as Everton managed to survive relegation for the second season in a row. In the 2023/24 campaign, the Toffees will be desperate to avoid another repeat of their bottom half struggles.

As well as the entertaining relegation and top four battles as a whole, there was plenty of action as cards were dished out, VAR calls were made, and penalties were awarded. But which teams benefited the most? We’ve taken a look at every team during the 2022/23 Premier League season and ranked them based on how many penalties they were given.

Take a look below and see where both Liverpool and Everton rank compared to their closest rivals in the table.

1 . 1st — Manchester City (10 penalties) 9 scored, 1 missed

2 . 2nd — Fulham (9 penalties) 5 scored, 4 missed

3 . 3rd — West Ham (8 penalties) 6 scored, 2 missed

4 . 4th — Brentford (8 penalties) 7 scored, 1 missed

