Liverpool goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alisson Becker absence explained as Liverpool face Fulham in the Premier League.

Alisson Becker is again missing for Liverpool as they face Fulham in the Premier League.

The Reds goalkeeper is absent as he continues to follow concussion protocol. Alisson suffered a head collision on Brazil duty during the international break and misses successive games, having been unavailable for the 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. Caoimhin Kelleher continues to deputise between the posts at Craven Cottage.

Head coach Arne Slot said: "It's concussion and as we all know you have to tick all the boxes. Next week hopefully he can play but the protocol means not yet."

Meanwhile, Arne Slot makes one change from the Everton triumph. Luis Diaz, who was man of the match, is handed a rest with Cody Gakpo coming in on the left flank.

Curtis Jones continues at right-back, although Conor Bradley is back on the bench after a hamstring layoff of around six weeks.Trent Alexander-Arnold remains unavailable with an ankle problem.

On Bradley’s return, Slot told Sky Sports: “I'm really happy he is back in the squad because he is a really important asset for the team. Curtis Jones did well there last week against a completely different playing style than we can expect today, so let's see how he does."

Liverpool require 11 points from their final eight games to win the Premier League title after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Everton yesterday. Fulham head into the game ninth in the table after losing 2-1 to Arsenal earlier this week.