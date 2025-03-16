Liverpool goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team news to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been handed the gloves for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

The Reds’ regular goalkeeper in the competition gets the nod rather than Arne Slot deciding to go with No.1 Alisson Becker. Kelleher has helped Liverpool win the competition on two occasions - in 2022 and last season - and aims for a third winners’ medal.

Kelleher is one of two changes that Slot makes from the loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 penalty shootout loss. Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury in the PSG clash and cannot play at Wembley for successive years. With Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez sidelined with respective hamstring issues, Jarell Quansah is selected to operate on the right-hand side of defence. Virgil van Dijk aims to win his eighth major trophy of his Liverpool career and is partnered in central defence by Ibrahima Konate, with Andy Robertson at right-back.

In midfield, Slot goes with his trusted trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Mo Salah is hoping to score his first goal at Wembley - having fired 32 times already this campaign. Diogo Jota spearheads the attack and Luis Diaz features on the left flank.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Quansah, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Alisson, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nunez, Gakpo, Chiesa.