Why Andy Robertson is absent for Liverpool against Aston Villa explained
Andy Robertson does not feature for Liverpool against Aston Villa.
Andy Robertson is not involved in Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.
The left-back misses out at Villa Park, with Joe Gomez starting in defence in Jurgen Klopp’s final away match of his managerial reign.
Robertson was not spotted in training towards the end of last week. He has a minor issue, per the Daily Mail, and has not been risked given that he will be representing Scotland at the European Championships next month.
