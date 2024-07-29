Ben Doak of Liverpool arriving in Philadelphia for pre-season tour on July 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The former Celtic winger is set to weigh up his Liverpool future.

Ben Doak is the latest Liverpool youngster to attract loan interest in the summer transfer window.

A swathe of the Reds' fledgling talents are coveted - such is the strength of the club's academy and talent that is being produced. Already, Liverpool have loaned out Calvin Ramsay to Wigan Athletic while the likes of Tyler Morton, James McConnell and Jayden Danns reportedly wanted.

Doak is without doubt one of the most exciting prospects coming through the ranks at Anfield. Signed two years ago from Celtic, the winger has made eye-catching progress at Liverpool. He was handed his debut aged 16 in a Carabao Cup victory over Derby County before signing a professional deal when on his birthday five days later.

Last season, Doak made five first-team appearances before suffering a knee injury in December. That ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign but he was included in Scotland's Euro 2024 squad - yet suffered another setback and did not participate in the tournament.

The 18-year-old is on Liverpool's pre-season tour of the USA and caught the eye off the bench in their 1-0 friendly win over Real Betis. It is suggested that Doak is looking to head out on loan for regular minutes after his injury issues - and that Premier League clubs are keen. Newly-promoted pair Southampton and Leicester City are both said to be keen.

Liverpool held an opening training session in Philadelphia yesterday - with Diogo Jota joining in having linked up with the squad Stateside after representing Portugal at the Euros. But Doak was one of three players not involved. Curtis Jones was forced off inside 30 minutes against Betis, with head coach Arne Slot hopeful that the midfielder’s issue is not too serious.

