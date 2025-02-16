Why Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones are absent for Liverpool as Arne Slot makes two changes against Wolves
Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for today's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.
The Reds boss makes two changes for the 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the starting line-up after recovering from a minor quad injury. The right-back, who came off the bench against Everton, replaced Conor Bradley.
Meanwhile, Diogo Jota spearheads the attack with Cody Gakpo absent. Gakpo suffered a knock in the Everton stalemate and has seemingly not been risked to feature from the outset. Liverpool have two tough away fixtures against Aston Villa and Manchester City next week. It means that Luis Diaz returns to his favoured left-wing position.
Curtis Jones is not in the squad as he is serving a one-match suspension after his sending-off following the full-time whistle in the Merseyside derby. Federico Chiesa is back among the substitutes while there is a berth for James McConnell on the bench.
Liverpool have the chance to restore a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table with a victory over Wolves.
