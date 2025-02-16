Liverpool team news against Wolves as Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones absences explained.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for today's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

The Reds boss makes two changes for the 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the starting line-up after recovering from a minor quad injury. The right-back, who came off the bench against Everton, replaced Conor Bradley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota spearheads the attack with Cody Gakpo absent. Gakpo suffered a knock in the Everton stalemate and has seemingly not been risked to feature from the outset. Liverpool have two tough away fixtures against Aston Villa and Manchester City next week. It means that Luis Diaz returns to his favoured left-wing position.

Curtis Jones is not in the squad as he is serving a one-match suspension after his sending-off following the full-time whistle in the Merseyside derby. Federico Chiesa is back among the substitutes while there is a berth for James McConnell on the bench.

Liverpool have the chance to restore a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table with a victory over Wolves.