Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks on as he takes to the field prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield confirmed.

Arne Slot has made three changes as Liverpool face Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds go in pursuit of opening up a 16-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table - and taking another step closer to being crowned champions. They head into the Saints game against the backdrop of a 1-0 smash-and-grab win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

With the return clash taking place on Tuesday, Slot has shuffled his pack somewhat against Southampton, who are bottom of the Premier League and doomed for relegation.

Darwin Nunez has been handed a chance from the outset after coming off the bench to assist Harvey Elliott’s winner against PSG. He replaces Diogo Jota and will spearhead the attack. In midfield, Curtis Jones comes in to replace Alexis Mac Allister while Andy Robertson drops to the bench for Kostas Tsimikas to feature at right-back

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo misses successive matches as he continues to be troubled by an ankle issue. Head coach Slot admitted it would be a close call as to whether the Netherlands international, who has scored 16 goals this season, would be available.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, McConnell, Quansah