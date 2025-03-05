Liverpool team confirmed to face PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

Cody Gakpo is absent for Liverpool as they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes.

The forward misses out on a place in the Reds’ squad, having not trained yesterday. Gakpo suffered pain in his ankle on Monday, recurring a minor injury he recently recovered from. Gakpo travelled to the French capital but has not been named in the squad.

Arne Slot makes just one change from last week’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United. That comes at left-back with Andy Robertson returning in the place of Kostas Tsimikas.

Ibrahima Konate returns to his home city, having been raised in Paris. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota gets the nod to again spearhead the attack over Darwin Nunez. On the bench, there is a spot for 17-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni.

Liverpool finished top of the new league phase of the Champions League, while they are running away with the Premier League title. But they have a stern task against a PSG outfit who are Ligue 1 champions-elect and have fired 21 goals in their previous four games.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah, Nyoni.