Why Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa are missing for Liverpool against Chelsea

John Powell

Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa absences explained.

Liverpool are without four players for their Premier League encounter against Chelsea.

Alisson Becker is absent for the next six weeks, having suffered a serious hamstring injury in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace before the international break. As a result, Caoimhin Kelleher is set for a sustained spell in goal.

Meanwhile, there is no Federico Chiesa in Arne Slot’s squad. The summer signing from Juventus misses a third successive game, having suffered an issue before the 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna two weeks ago. Chiesa was not spotted in training on Friday, which suggests he’s still carrying a complaint.

Harvey Elliott is still not ready as he recovers from a fractured foot. The attacking midfielder is back outside running but is not being rushed back into action. In addition, Conor Bradley is also omitted from Liverpool’s squad. The right-back captained Northern Ireland during the international break but is not fit enough to be involved against Chelsea, having scored in last season’s 4-1 win. Head coach Arne Slot is likely to explain why Bradley is missing after the game.

Bradley’s absence means that Tyler Morton is named in a Premier League squad for the first time this season. The Liverpool academy product spent the previous two years on loan at respective Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. Morton has made just one substitute outing in the Carabao Cup win over West Ham this term.