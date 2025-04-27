Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League confirmed.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team in a bid to secure the Premier League title.

A draw for the Reds against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this afternoon will see a record-equalling 20th English championship added to the trophy cabinet.

Liverpool head coach Slot makes two changes from last weekend’s 1-0 win at Leicester City. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the starting line-up after coming off the bench to bag the winner against the Foxes. He replaces Conor Bradley, who is a surprise absent from the squad, at right-back. Bradley has a knock so has not been risked.

Slot has also opted to switch his left-back, with Andy Robertson coming in for Kostas Tsimikas. Robertson has been on the bench for the previous two games.

Bradley’s absence means that Federico Chiesa is back on the bench for Liverpool.

Speaking in his programme notes, Slot said: "The overriding message today is very simple – we have a job to do. It is a job that everyone associated with Liverpool FC should be excited about because the possibilities it creates are there for all to see but, as with every other game we have played this season, hard work will be absolutely crucial.

"So focusing on the job at hand is not just desirable, it is absolutely essential. On and off the pitch, our aim has to be to get as close as we possibly can to our A-game. Reaching those standards will not be easy – it never is – but it needs to be the objective of everyone who is inside the stadium today.

"So what we have now and in the remaining weeks of the season is a wonderful opportunity that we should grasp with both hands. Finishing top of this league would be an incredible achievement and having put ourselves in a position to do so, we now need to finish the work that began all the way back in the summer of last year.

"The effort that has gone into each and every training session and each and every game since then has been remarkable but it has also been an absolute necessity.

"Imagine for a second if those standards had been dropped on only one or two occasions. I have no doubt that we would find ourselves in a different situation today if that had happened.

"That it hasn't is testament to every single player, every single staff member and every single supporter. The story of this season for us is that everyone has pushed each other on.

"I could pay endless compliments to all involved and hopefully the time for that will come but the most important thing right now is that we all recognise that this would not be the time to stop.

"To our supporters, this message is tinged with gratitude. Every time we have needed you so far this season, you have delivered. In our most testing moments you have lifted the team to a level that has helped us to win games that might have got away from us otherwise.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah.