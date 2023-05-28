The trio are not part of the match-day squad to face Southampton at St Mary’s.

With fifth place confirmed, Jurgen Klopp has decided to ring the changes with the likes of James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Kostas Tsimikas all coming into the side.

For Milner and Firmino it will be their final game in a Liverpool shirt after it was announced both will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer, and Klopp has given them a chance to sign off with a victory.

But the big news revolves around the absences of key players such as Van Dijk and Alisson - both of whom are not part of the match-day squad.

Both featured in last week’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Anfield and with no injury concerns reported this week both have likely been rested for the final game of the season.

Also missing out is Nunez. The Uruguayan has been struggling with a toe injury and with Firmino in the first XI and Cody Gakpo on the bench, Klopp has decided to rest the forward.

