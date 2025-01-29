Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darwin Nunez absence explained as Liverpool face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Darwin Nunez is absent for Liverpool’s clash against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Nunez was one of just 11 senior players to travel to the Netherlands, with Reds head coach Arne Slot leaving nine regular starters behind. Liverpool have already secured passage into the last 16 of the competition so Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz have been afforded well-earned rests.

However, Nunez not involved in the game against PSV. He was expected to spearhead the attack but is not in the match-day squad. That is because the Uruguay international is ill and cannot feature.

It is a big disappointment for Nunez, who has struggled for regular opportunities this season. He has scored six goals in 29 appearances - and started only seven of the 20 Premier League games he’s been available for. Jayden Danns, the 19-year-old academy product, is instead set to spearhead the attack as he’s handed a full Liverpool debut.

Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo are the only two players who keep their starting berths from last weekend’s 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. Robertson looks set to play in central defence while Gakpo faces his former club for the first time since joining the Reds two years ago.

Slot’s side only need a point to secure first spot in the inaugural league phase of the Champions League. They are already guaranteed a place in the top two. Despite Liverpool making a sundry of changes, Slot still wants to see Liverpool deliver an eighth successive victory in Europe’s elite club competition.

He said at his pre-match press conference: “We are playing, like all the teams in Europe, many, many, many games and these players are ready. All the ones that are left behind could have played tomorrow but for the long term – so, it doesn’t tell you anything about the short term, doesn’t tell us anything about Saturday’s game – but for the long term, if you look back at our season, it has been almost every time after three or four or five weeks we gave them the break during the week when there was a League Cup or an FA Cup [game], if there was a moment for them to get some freshness back we have always done that.

“A very wise man once said to me, ‘I have never seen anything good coming from losing a football game’ so we are not going into the game tomorrow trying to lose the game, we will do everything we can to try to win it, of course.

“The second thing is that because we mainly start with 13 or 14 players that have shared most of the playing time, the ones that haven’t played a lot it’s very useful for them to have 90 minutes. Because if we do get into injury problems, these players will have a bit of game rhythm then as well. So, it’s a choice that we’ve made for the long term. It doesn’t tell you anything about the results in the short term but definitely it helps us for the long term.”