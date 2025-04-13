Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darwin Nunez squad absence explains as Liverpool face West Ham in the Premier League.

Arne Slot has explained why Darwin Nunez was missing from Liverpool’s squad for the 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

The striker was not included on the bench as the Reds took another step closer to the Premier League title. Liverpool required an 89th-minute winner from Virgil van Dijk to claim all three points, with Luis Diaz also on target in the first half at Anfield.

Nunez has struggled this season, scoring only seven goals in 42 appearances. Yet his omission from the substitutes bench was somewhat of a surprise, with third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros filling the quota.

Nunez came off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Fulham and head coach Arne Slot did not suggest the Uruguay international had picked up an injury at his pre-match press conference.

But the head coach confirmed after the West Ham win that Nunez was feeling ill yesterday and was not risked. Slot said: “He went in yesterday [from training]. He didn’t feel well, that’s why he went in and couldn’t be in the team today.”

Liverpool now need only six more points to be crowned Premier League champions. But their triumph over West Ham was hardly straightforward. While they were dominant in the first half, with Diaz bagging, the Reds struggled after the interval.

Home goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to make two excellent saves from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus but Liverpool were masters of their own downfall with four minutes remaining. A defensive mix-up between van Dijk and Andy Robertson led to the latter turning into his own net.

But that rallied Slot’s side and they restored their advantage three minutes later. Van Dijk atoned for his error with a bullet header from Alexis Mac Allister’s corner.

It moves Liverpool 13 points above second-placed Arsenal and there is a chance the title race could even be wrapped up by next weekend. If the Gunners lose at Ipswich Town and the Reds win at Leicester City then the title will be sewn up.

On the West Ham performance, Slot added: “It was a big relief. Ali made sure they didn’t score earlier, they had multiple chances to score the 1-1 in the second half. Unfortunately, they scored that they didn't score but we scored. I was expecting five minutes - two minutes with three or four minutes added on - and all of a sudden seven were with no timewasting. It was a bit of a surprise for me but it helped because we scored just before [added time].

“It was a relief. To me, it felt after West Ham scored, the way the second half went we could expect more them scoring but our fans and players thought differently. From the moment they scored the 1-1 we started playing again, we started pressing again, the fans were really loud at that time. Already, the chance from Lucho, some good counter-press moments that led to the corner. We saved a big set-piece for a very important moment because in the modern game, set-pieces are important.”