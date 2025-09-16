The former Sky Sports presenter has given his verdict on the tackle that Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister received against Burnley.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has hit out at VAR and referee Michael Oliver following Liverpool’s victory over Burnley

The Reds required another late goal to ensure that their perfect record in their Premier League title defence continued. Arne Slot’s champions required a 95th-minute penalty from Mo Salah to earn a 1-0 win and avoid dropping points against the newly-promoted Clarets at Turf Moor.

Liverpool’s performance underwhelmed throughout but they were given an advantage in the final 10 minutes when Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu was given a second yellow card and reduced the hosts to 10 men. In the dying embers, Reds substitute Jeremie Frimpong’s cross hit the flailing arm of Hannibal Mejbri, with Oliver awarding a penalty and Salah keeping his cool.

However, the encounter may well have been different had Ugochukwu received his marching orders in the opening 45 minutes. He was booked for a rash tackle on Alexis Mac Allister, who required several minutes of treatment and was replaced at half-time.

VAR checked the challenge but did not tell Oliver to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor. But Keys, who now presents for beIN Sports, reckons that the tackle was ‘nasty’ and Oliver’s fellow officials should have questioned the decision.

Keys wrote in his blog: “Ugochukwu has got to go for that lunge on Mac Allister. That was really nasty. Why didn’t he? Because Michael Oliver was ref and as we know nobody questions Michael. But Oliver got another one wrong. I’m keeping count of these errors for Howard Webb because our chief ref struggles with his adding up. Three VAR errors last season? That’s really funny.”

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel also reckons that VAR should have intervened. "VAR sits there and they can see something different. Even when we look at it from VAR's view, Michael Oliver doesn't see that challenge but VAR does," the former goalkeeper told Premier League Productions. They should tell him: 'Michael, it is probably a little bit worse than a yellow card - go and have a look and see if you agree with that’.

"Then he can go to the screen and see if it is a little bit more or if it is not and stick with on-field decision. With VAR you have so much inconsistency, and this is what annoys me the most. I don't want him to be sent off but tomorrow somebody will be sent off. That is a bad tackle, really, really bad. It is a dangerous, career-threatening on somebody else's ankle."

However, Kop hero Jamie Carragher disagreed with both. He reckons that Oliver was right to only dish out a caution to Ugochukwu. : "It's the follow through. He wins the ball but it's the follow through,” said Carragher. “I think if he's six inches higher he's gonna have a huge problem, but it's certainly a sore one for Mac Allister.

"Caught him right on the boot, or the ankle. He plays the ball and he follows through. We saw a red card yesterday, I think the West Ham game, wasn't it? Somebody was at full stretch and just couldn’t get there. Wins the ball and it's just that follow through. Yellow card's the right decision."