Jurgen Klopp has explained why Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota drop to the bench for Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United.
The pair both started the 2-0 win against Wolves earlier this week. However, captain Jordan Henderson and Cody Gakpo instead start in midfield and up front respectively.
Andy Robertson also starts at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas among the substitutes.
On the reason behind his team selection, Klopp revealed he wanted more experience in midfield. Meanwhile, Jota’s recent return from a serious calf injury is why he drops out.
The Liverpool boss told Sky Sports: “Just a mixture of what we needed. Experience and the football part. Harvey played a really good game against Wolves. We had a new record, this season at least, in counter-pressing situations. Harvey was very much involved in that and Hendo with his experience. It doesn’t mean about Stefan, he was outstanding and we have options.
“Diogo was really good but should not force it and have Cody in the backhand. Robbo comes in as well.”