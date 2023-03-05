Why Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic are not playing for Liverpool against Man Utd.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Stefan Bajcetic. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota drop to the bench for Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United.

The pair both started the 2-0 win against Wolves earlier this week. However, captain Jordan Henderson and Cody Gakpo instead start in midfield and up front respectively.

Andy Robertson also starts at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas among the substitutes.

On the reason behind his team selection, Klopp revealed he wanted more experience in midfield. Meanwhile, Jota’s recent return from a serious calf injury is why he drops out.

The Liverpool boss told Sky Sports: “Just a mixture of what we needed. Experience and the football part. Harvey played a really good game against Wolves. We had a new record, this season at least, in counter-pressing situations. Harvey was very much involved in that and Hendo with his experience. It doesn’t mean about Stefan, he was outstanding and we have options.

