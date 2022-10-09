Liverpool wanted a penalty in the first half of their clash against Arsenal.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool with Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool were not awarded a penalty in the first half of their clash against Arsenal due to the proximity the ball hit Gabriel.

The Reds wanted a spot-kick when a goal down after the ball struck Gabriel Magalhaes flailing arm from Diogo Jota’s attempted cross.

Liverpool appealed but, following a VAR review, no penalty was given.

And it’s understood it because of how far Gunners defender Gabriel was from the ball.

Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead after just 60 seconds but Darwin Nunez equalised for the Reds.