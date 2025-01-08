Liverpool star ruled out of three matches as new injury emerges ahead of Tottenham Hotspur semi-final
Dominik Szoboszlai misses Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.
The midfielder is absent for a third successive game. Szoboszlai couldn’t feature in the 5-0 win over West Ham United on December 29 because of suspension. Then he was ruled out of last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United due to illness.
Head coach Arne Slot admitted Szoboszlai did not report in for training on Monday. And seemingly, the Hungary international is not fit enough to be involved against Tottenham in North London. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “Yesterday he wasn’t in [training] yet. If he’s in today, I would doubt if he’s available to start the game But hopefully he’s in today. Yesterday he wasn’t.”
In addition, Tyler Morton is not in the squad having featured in the previous rounds of the Carabao Cup. The Athletic reports that the midfielder has rolled his ankle, having not featured since the 2-1 win over Southampton in the quarter-final last month. Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.
