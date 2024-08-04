John Powell

Dominik Szoboszlai absence explained as Liverpool earn a 3-0 win over Man Utd.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominik Szoboszlai was absent for Liverpool’s final victory of their pre-season tour of the USA.

The Reds rounded off the Stateside trip with a 3-0 win over Premier League rivals Manchester United - following up from triumphs against Real Betis and Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas were on target for Arne Slot’s side, who also welcomed back Ryan Gravenberch and Ibou Konate after they represented the Netherland and France respectively at Euro 2024.

But Szoboszlai was a notable absentee against United, having started the previous two games. Explaining the midfielder’s absence ahead of the encounter in South Carolina, Slot told LFCTV: "I think it's our 13th day of the tour. Dominik joined every session and every game, and we played the last one two days ago.

"I think it's a bit of fatigue and we don't want to take any risks because we fly back to Liverpool tonight and on Tuesday all the other players arrive as well, so we want to start off then with all the players available and we didn't want to take any risk with him today."