Arne Slot new head coach of Liverpool and Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during their first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot spoke to the media for the first time as Liverpool head coach.

It was a packed media room at the AXA Training Centre.

It’s only as busy as when there is a prominent press conference taking place. And this one was as important as they come.

Liverpool introduced their first new boss in almost nine years. Arne Slot held his first press conference since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

Given that Klopp transformed the Reds back to the European elite, winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League, there was plenty of interest.

There were the usual faces who feature along with LiverpoolWorld week in, week out while there was members from the wider national media as well as some who travelled internationally. Slot - and new sporting director Richard Hughes - answered questions on transfers, formations and expectations among others.

Interestingly, assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff and lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters - who both worked with Slot at Feyenoord - walked into the room and took seats to watch the proceedings.

And there was another familiar face spotted in Rafaela Pimenta. The Brazilian is one of the most prominent agents in football. She inherited the late Mino Raiola’s client list after he passed away in April 2022. They include Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Matthijs de Ligt, who looks set to join Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

Pimenta was present as she too represents Slot. The former lawyer negotiated Slot’s contract at Liverpool, which he signed until the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, Slot confirmed that there will be two new arrivals to his backroom soon given the likes of Pep Lijnders, Peter Kraweitz and Vitor Matos left with Klopp at the end of last season.

Along with Hulshoff and Peeters, Fabian Otte joins as goalkeeping coach but the Reds are not yet done. Slot said: “I think what has been announced already is Sipke Hulshoff, who I worked with at Feyenoord and our former club Cambuur Leeuwarden as well.