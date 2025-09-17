Alexander Isak of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 12, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team confirmed to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak is handed a Liverpool debut for tonight’s Champions League curtain-raiser against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

The striker, signed for a British record transfer fee of £125 million on summer deadline day from Newcastle, features in the match-day squad for the first time after being omitted for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak has arrived on Merseyside short of match fitness. The Sweden international spent much of the summer training alone at Newcastle as he pursued a move to Liverpool. Now Kopites will get to see Isak make his debut from the outset against Atletico as he replaces Hugo Ekitike.

On his decision to start Isak, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot told TNT Sports: "This was the plan all along. That's why he wasn't involved in the Burnley game, so he could have a few proper sessions during the time he was with us.

"That's what you need in pre-season as well. You don't start by playing friendlies, you start with a proper training week and at the end of that training week you can play 45, maybe 60 minutes – and that's what we're going to see with him today. That was the plan all the way.”

That is one of three changes that Slot makes from the Burnley win. Jeremie Frimpong is back from the outset after recovering from a hamstring complaint. He comes in for Alexis Mac Allister, with Dominik Szoboszlai returning to midfield. Andy Roberson also comes in at left-back for Milos Kerkez. The £40 million summer signing from Bournemouth was substituted before half-time at Burnley and Robertson is handed his maiden start of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no Curtis Jones as he recovers from injury while Federico Chiesa has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the league phase of the Champions League. There is a spot on the bench for 19-year-old striker Jayden Danns for the first time this season after working his way from a back problem.

Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Bradley, Leoni, Ekitike, Danns, Ngumoha.