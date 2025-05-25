Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League confirmed.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team against Crystal Palace as they prepare to lift the Premier League title.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk returns to the starting line-up after being rested for the 3-2 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion. Van Dijk will lift the silverware aloft after the game in what is set to be a momentous occasion.

That is one of four changes, with Luis Diaz back to spearhead the attack. He replaces Federico Chiesa, who has been omitted from the match-day squad to face Palace, who won the FA Cup last week. Chiesa was also left out for the 2-2 draw against Arsenal two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is back in midfield for Harvey Elliott - who opened the scoring at Brighton - and Andy Robertson comes back at left-back in the place of Kostas Tsimikas.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is named on the bench for his final Liverpool game. The right-back was booed by sections of supporters when he came on as a substitute Arsenal clash. Diogo Jota also returns to the match-day squad after being left out at Brighton. Alexis Mac Allister misses out because of injury.