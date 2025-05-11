Why Federico Chiesa is absent for Liverpool as six changes made against Arsenal
Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for today’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Anfield.
The champions have made six changes to face the second-placed Gunners following a 3-1 loss at Chelsea last weekend.
As confirmed previously, Conor Bradley starts at right-back in the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who confirmed earlier this week he will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract. Alexander-Arnold is among the substitutes.
There are three switches in defence, with Ibrahima Konate returning to partner Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson coming in for Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.
After being rested entirely at Chelsea, Ryan Gravenberch is back in midfield for Wataru Endo, with Dominik Szoboszlai coming in for Harvey Elliott.
In attack, Luis Diaz starts in the number-nine role with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench. Federico Chiesa has not been included in the match-day squad with Gravenberch returning. Chiesa came off the bench in the closing stages at Chelsea and was involved in training earlier this week. It appears that Chiesa’s absence is because of selection purposes.
Joe Gomez is also not included, having returned to training following hamstring surgery three months ago.
Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.