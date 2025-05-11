Why Federico Chiesa is absent for Liverpool as six changes made against Arsenal

Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team confirmed to face Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for today’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

The champions have made six changes to face the second-placed Gunners following a 3-1 loss at Chelsea last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As confirmed previously, Conor Bradley starts at right-back in the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who confirmed earlier this week he will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract. Alexander-Arnold is among the substitutes.

There are three switches in defence, with Ibrahima Konate returning to partner Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson coming in for Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

After being rested entirely at Chelsea, Ryan Gravenberch is back in midfield for Wataru Endo, with Dominik Szoboszlai coming in for Harvey Elliott.

In attack, Luis Diaz starts in the number-nine role with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench. Federico Chiesa has not been included in the match-day squad with Gravenberch returning. Chiesa came off the bench in the closing stages at Chelsea and was involved in training earlier this week. It appears that Chiesa’s absence is because of selection purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gomez is also not included, having returned to training following hamstring surgery three months ago.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.