Federico Chiesa absence explained as Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Federico Chiesa is not included in Liverpool’s squad for their Merseyside derby against Everton.

The winger featured in last Sunday’s shock 1-0 loss at Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round. But he’s been omitted from Arne Slot’s set-up to face Everton in the final meeting between the fierce city foes at Goodison Park.

Liverpool have more than 20 fit players available, with Trent Alexander-Arnold recovering from a minor quad issue to feature on the bench. As a result, Chiesa has been left out along with youngster James McConnell and third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros. The Italy international trained yesterday but head coach Slot has opted for Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez as his attacking options from the bench, along with Harvey Elliott.

Joe Gomez is the only senior player absent due to injury. He suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury at Plymouth while Tyler Morton has a shoulder problem.

Alisson Becker is back in goal after being rested for the previous two matches. Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo are all back after sitting out the Plymouth defeat. A win for Liverpool will see them move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.