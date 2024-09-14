Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 30, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Federico Chiesa is not included in Liverpool’s squad against Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Federico Chiesa has to wait a little longer for his first involvement in a Liverpool fixture as he’s left out of the squad to face Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

The winger signed for the Reds from Juventus on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window for a fee that could reach £12.5 million. Chiesa was registered with the Premier League in time for the trip to Manchester United but instead watched the 3-0 win from the Old Trafford directors’ box as he lacked match fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiesa has been using the international break to build up sharpness, having been frozen out at Juve before his departure. Reds head coach Arne Slot revealed at his pre-Forest press conference that the 26-year-old had been involved in ‘three or four sessions’. However, Slot admitted that Liverpool had more than 20 players available and he would have to make a decision on whether to include Chiesa on the bench or select someone with more fitness.

Slot said: “Federico has trained with the team now three or four times so let’s see how he does today and which decision I make because we have more than 20 players, for if I choose for a position or if I choose the ones that are the fittest at the moment.”

Slot has opted to replace the injured Harvey Elliott with Curtis Jones, who comes back from a minor groin issue of his own, among the substitutes. Meanwhile, the Liverpool head coach has decided to keep four defenders in Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas on the bench, having named an unchanged starting line-up.