Why Federico Chiesa might have to wait for Liverpool full Premier League debut

Arne Slot has confirmed that will make changes to his team when Premier League champions Liverpool face Chelsea.

Arne Slot has made his intentions clear. Liverpool are still toasting their Premier League title triumph, although the head coach insists that there are still games to be won. Slot has confessed that the Reds should no longer be judged on the standards they set to claim a record-equalling English championship. But he is still eyeing four more victories.

There will be tweaks made to the starting line-up when Liverpool head to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. Some of his tried-and-trusted lieutenants will be given some respite. Perhaps Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch’s run of starting every top-flight game will come to an end. Maybe Alexis Mac Allister will also be given a breather.

Slot is keen to hand some his squad members who have had to play back-up roles the chance to shine. Harvey Elliott is one coveting minutes. The attacking midfielder has still to make a Premier League start this season. Despite his lack of regular involvement, he's expressed his desire to remain at Anfield beyond the end of the season. Liverpool are his club having been a supporter since he was a child. Elliott has had some impressive cameos from the bench such as the dramatic 2-0 win at Brentford in February.

Wataru Endo is a cult hero among supporters. He was adored as a starter under Jurgen Klopp last season and won over his doubters. This term, he's been important as a 'finisher' to help see out games. Perhaps he can underline what he’s capable of from the outset.

And there will be plenty hoping to get a glimpse of Federico Chiesa. There is not a senior outfield player who has played fewer minutes than the Italy international in the league. It's why he seemed somewhat reluctant to fully bask in the celebrations of claiming the title.

It hasn't worked out for Chiesa on Merseyside so far. He arrived late in the summer window for just £10 million. It was a low-risk transfer. While Chiesa had several injury problems at Juventus, he was one of the stars of Italy's side that won Euro 2020. He was previously valued in excess of £100 million by Juve before his setbacks.

Chiesa was an insurance policy, someone who could add depth if required. It did not help that he arrived short of sharpness, having been frozen out at Juventus. Then shortly after moving to Anfield, he sustained an injury and was playing catch up for a significant margin.

In addition, a reason why Slot has admitted Chiesa hasn't played more is because of Mo Salah. Liverpool's Egyptian King is indisputable when he comes to the berth on the right flank. That is the position Slot has suggested Chiesa is at his best.

And Salah will not want to be rested against Chelsea. The winger has set a plethora of records so far this campaign. He’s still aiming for another, which is the most goal involvements in the single Premier League campaign. Salah has scored 28 times and created 18. On 46, he is currently behind h Andy Cole (Newcastle United in 1993/94) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers in 1994/95).

There is a chance of Chiesa operating on the left flank. But Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have shared the role and the latter is still searching for some momentum after recovering from an ankle injury. And to lead the line, there is a choice between Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. In truth, Nunez looks highly likely to depart Anfield in the summer. Maybe he could be given a swansong in the finale. But given Jota’s form has dipped after his injury problems, Slot could look to restore confidence in a player who will be at Anfield next season. By the Anfield supremo’s own admission, he’s looking at the remaining games as the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

There will undoubtedly be more minutes for Chiesa in the quartet of encounters. But he may have to wait a little longer for a full Premier League bow.