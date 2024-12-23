Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool absence against Tottenham Hotspur explained - and will he be back against Leicester City?

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Federico Chiesa was missing from Liverpool's squad for their barnstorming victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds ran out 6-3 winners to move five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. Luis Diaz and Mo Salah helped themselves to doubles, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai also on target in North London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when the team sheets emerged before kick-off, it was perhaps a surprise that Chiesa was omitted from Arne Slot's squad. The winger joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer transfer window but arrived short of match fitness.

He made his first appearance since September in the Reds' 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday. But despite playing for the entire second half, the Italy international was left out of Liverpool's set-up against Tottenham. Instead, 17-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni earned himself a berth on the bench, having made his full debut against Southampton.

There were some fears that Chiesa had sustained a fresh fitness concern. However, that was not the case. Instead, the 27-year-old was left on Merseyside to gain additional rest. The Liverpool Echo suggests that Chiesa was kept 'under wraps' as the Reds continue to act with caution. They had Salah, Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez available so no risk was needed to be taken.

The ex-Fiorentina forward was frozen out of Juventus' plans in pre-season and has managed only around 120 minutes of action since the summer. Because Chiesa did not get many friendly minutes under his belt, it is why Liverpool feel he's struggled with injury since arriving for a fee that could reach £12 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Southampton, Slot said on Chiesa’s performance: “What I saw is what you can expect. If a player is out for five or six months, you cannot expect... I saw ups and downs. I saw some really good moments and I saw some moments where I felt like: 'OK, you can do better than this'.

"For me, that's completely normal if a player has been out for so long. He plays his first game in five, six months probably. I already said before that that makes it also so difficult for me because normally in the pre-season a player gets three, four or five games especially, and then he's only out for four or five weeks.

"Now he's out for so long. To get him back to his best level is not easy, but it was good to see that he showed some quality already today. But it's the same for him, like for the youngsters, it's not enough to play at this level. You have to compete with Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Lucho Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota. But it's good to see that he's back and he also had a few good moments in the game."

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield on Boxing Day and Chiesa could make a return to the match-day squad. The Reds are again expected to be without Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring).