Why has Liverpool vs Brentford kick-off been moved to 8pm? Is it on TV this weekend?

Why Liverpool’s clash with Brentford has been moved to a later kick-off this weekend

Liverpool will hope to take their impressive European result into the weekend when they take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Reds enjoyed a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, breaking their grim run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Liverpool’s clash with Brentford has been moved to a rare time slot on Saturday and will get underway in London at 8pm. The clash has been pushed back from its initial 12.30pm starting time.

Here’s why the Liverpool vs Brentford fixture has been moved this weekend and how you can tune into the action.

Why has Liverpool vs Brentford been moved to 8pm?

Liverpool’s clash with Brentford this weekend has been moved back several hours following their meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Kick-off had initially been scheduled for 12.30pm but fans will now have to wait a little while longer for the action to unfold.

Due to their midweek European commitments, Liverpool have been given extra time to train and rest for their return to the Premier League. The clash in West London has been moved back, as typically, clubs in the Premier League are given at least two clear days between fixtures to avoid too much pressure on the players.

Because the Reds were in action at 8pm in Germany, an 8pm start this weekend prevents a tight turnaround for Slot and co.

Is Liverpool vs Brentford on TV?

Yes, you will able to watch Liverpool’s match against Brentford live on TV this weekend. The action will be shown live on TNT Sports, which can be added to existing Sky TV, Virgin TV and BT broadband packages, if you aren’t already a customer. You can find out more on how to add TNT Sports to your television here.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford on live stream

You will also be able to stream the match live this weekend, whether you’re at home or on the go. Sky TV customers can access the game through mobile phone, tablet or laptop by using the Sky Go app. Similarly, Virgin customers can also stream the action by downloading the Sky Sports app and logging in with Virgin Media TV and your Virgin Media O2 ID.

TNT Sports’ official streaming platform discovery+ will also provide coverage of Liverpool’s trip to Brentford. If you aren’t already a customer, you can sign up for extensive football coverage along with other sports for £30.99 per month. You can find out more here.

Liverpool vs Brentford injury news

Slot provided an early injury update on his squad after their win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Jeremie Frimpong in particular is a concern, after he was forced off the pitch early on in the game. Read more on Slot’s squad update here.