Why Ibrahima Konate and Fabinho are missing for Liverpool vs Southampton

Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool absences explained.

Ibrahima Konate and Fabinho are absent for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers today.

Konate was ruled out for up to three weeks off the back of the 2-1 defeat at Brighton last week with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss at least the next three Premier League games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a big miss for Liverpool as the Frenchman had started their last six games at the heart of their defence.

For Fabinho, the Brazilian has been in a dismal run of form that has seen him dropped from the matchday squad. Since Jurgen Klopp did not reveal any news of an injury for the midfielder in this press conference yesterday, its unclear if there’s been a late injury or whether he has been fully dropped.