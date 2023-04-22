Why is Roberto Firmino absent for Liverpool and when will he return?

Register
Roberto Firmino absence explained for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:29 BST
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaks to Roberto Firmino. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaks to Roberto Firmino. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaks to Roberto Firmino. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Roberto Firmino misses Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the striker has suffered a muscle injury. Firmino, who has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 33 games this season, will also miss fixtures against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur next week.

Klopp couldn’t be sure when the Brazil international, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season when his contract expires, will be back available.

Most Popular

The Liverpool boss said: “Unfortunately Bobby picked up a muscle issue a little bit. We will see how long that takes. It’s not too serious but he is definitely out for tomorrow and next week we have two more games, I would say they are impossible as well and then we will see. We have to take it day by day.”

Klopp later admitted that he is hopeful that Firmino will play for Liverpool again before his departure.

