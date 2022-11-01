Why Jordan Henderson is absent for Liverpool vs Napoli as Tottenham clash looms

Jordan Henderson does not feature for Liverpool against Napoli.

Jordan Henderson is absent for Liverpool’s clash against Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield tonight.

The Reds captain has not been risked, having suffered a knee knock in last week’s 3-0 defeat of Ajax.

Henderson only came off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United. Moreover, he took part in an individual training session yesterday away from his team-mates.