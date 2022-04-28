Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg but Jurgen Klopp didn’t see it as an occasion to celebrate.

The Kop remained full to the brim. The thousands of fans situated in Anfield’s most famous stand were waiting.

Waiting with bated breath for the traditional, exuberant Jurgen Klopp victory celebration.

This wasn’t just any old victory, either. This was a victory that saw Liverpool firmly put one foot in the door of yet another Champions League final.

Plenty thought Villarreal would prove a tricky customer at Anfield.

They’d already dumped Juventus and Bayern Munich out of the competition already after all.

The mantra heading into the semi-final tie from Klopp was that the Reds wouldn’t be underestimating their opponents, despite them sitting seventh in La Liga.

And even with a two-goal advantage at the halfway stage, Klopp’s attitude hasn’t changed.

Liverpool might have cruised to a 2-0 win over Villarreal. However, Klopp isn’t seeing it that way. Not at all.

Celebrations at full-time were subdued. Klopp refrained from his customary fervent fist-pumping in front of the Kop.

The Reds players also kept level-headed with appreciative, gentle applause to those in the stands.

Naturally, some of the supporters would have been left disappointed. Adrenalin was riding high and they wanted to toast another memorable European night with their commander-in-chief.

But they understood why Klopp and his troops desisted.

This tie is not over. It may well be advantage Liverpool - but their lead is not insurmountable.

The Champions League final might be in Paris next month and the Reds might have one foot in the door.

Yet Klopp isn’t even contemplating taking in the sights of the Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe.

Try more Angel of the North. Tunnel vision will be on the trip Newcastle United on Saturday and that alone.

Klopp’s insisted multiple times that every game is being treated like a cup final. The jaunt to St James’ Park on Saturday will be no different.

If the Reds do march into a 10th European Cup final in the club's history at the Estadio de la Cerámica, you can bet there will be a plethora of the most vehement fist pumps from Klopp in front of the travelling supporters.

Perhaps celebrations may even be extended.