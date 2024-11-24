Why Kostas Tsimikas and four more players are absent for Liverpool against Southampton

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 24th Nov 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Kostas Tsimikas injury news ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Southampton.

Kostas Tsimikas is a surprise absent for Liverpool’s squad for today’s trip to Southampton.

The left-back does not feature for the Reds, who can move eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s shock 4-0 loss against Tottenham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tsimikas has played a fairly prominent role for Arne Slot’s side this season and featured twice for Greece during the international break. However, per The Athletic, he sustained a knock in training and has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break. Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (ribs) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) have returned to parts of training but are not yet match-fit. Harvey Elliott is back on the bench, though, having spent the best part of three months unavailable with a fractured foot.

Related topics:SouthamptonPremier LeagueManchester CityArne Slot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice