Why Kostas Tsimikas and four more players are absent for Liverpool against Southampton
Kostas Tsimikas is a surprise absent for Liverpool’s squad for today’s trip to Southampton.
The left-back does not feature for the Reds, who can move eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s shock 4-0 loss against Tottenham.
Tsimikas has played a fairly prominent role for Arne Slot’s side this season and featured twice for Greece during the international break. However, per The Athletic, he sustained a knock in training and has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad.
Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break. Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (ribs) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) have returned to parts of training but are not yet match-fit. Harvey Elliott is back on the bench, though, having spent the best part of three months unavailable with a fractured foot.
