Kostas Tsimikas injury news ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Southampton.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kostas Tsimikas is a surprise absent for Liverpool’s squad for today’s trip to Southampton.

The left-back does not feature for the Reds, who can move eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s shock 4-0 loss against Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tsimikas has played a fairly prominent role for Arne Slot’s side this season and featured twice for Greece during the international break. However, per The Athletic, he sustained a knock in training and has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break. Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (ribs) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) have returned to parts of training but are not yet match-fit. Harvey Elliott is back on the bench, though, having spent the best part of three months unavailable with a fractured foot.