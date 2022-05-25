Liverpool’s domestic season is over but they still have the Champions League final against Real Madrid to prepare for.

Liverpool have been given an extended deadline to submit their 2022 retained list to the Premier League.

The Reds finished second and just a point behind Manchester City in the top flight this season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the 2021-22 campaign is over, LiverpoolWorld understands that clubs need to finalise their retained lists to the Premier League on Thursday 26 May.

However, that does not apply to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Retained lists must be in within four days of a club's final fixture.

But due to Liverpool's involvement in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday 28 May in Paris, they've been given longer than the likes of Man City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal.

Klopp’s men, instead, will have to file their retained list by Wednesday 1 June.

Who will leave Liverpool?

The Reds have already confirmed that Divock Origi will depart after an eight-year stay.

The striker, who has been labelled a club legend by Klopp having scored important goals to help Liverpool win the Champions League and Premier League, is out of contract. He's widely expected to join AC Milan.

Loris Karius' Anfield nightmare is finally to come to an end.

He hasn't played for the Reds since his disastrous performance in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

Karius has spent the season in the wilderness on Merseyside after loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin.