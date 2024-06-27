Why Liverpool missed out signing £50m potential Mohamed Salah successor explained
Liverpool’s pursuit of Michael Olise has come to a screeching halt as the Crystal Palace winger has instead opted for a move away from the Premier League. Despite heavy interest from both the Reds and Manchester United among other top flight rivals, the 22-year-old is destined for Bayern Munich.
Olise is due to undergo his medical in Germany this week, according to an update from Sky Sports. Bayern are expected to pay £45 million, plus an extra £5 million in add-ons for the winger to finalise a five-year deal after personal terms were agreed.
Liverpool were battling against United, Chelsea and Newcastle United for Olise’s signature, who contributed ten goals and six assists in 19 Premier League appearances last season. Even with two separate injury setbacks, Olise finished the season as one of Crystal Palace’s key players. Both Chelsea and Newcastle made approaches for the playmaker, prior to Palace agreeing terms with Bayern Munich.
According to The Telegraph, Olise’s decision to choose the Bavarians over the likes of the Blues, the Magpies or the Red Devils was down to them not competing in the Champions League, as well as the prospect of working with Vincent Kompany. The report claims that Olise’s mind was made up after ‘early conversations’ with the Manchester City icon following his appointment as the new Bayern manager.
Liverpool will surely feel they missed out on one of their key targets, as they could have guaranteed Olise Champions League football following their third-placed finish last season. The Reds are looking to recruit some marquee signings this summer as they prepare for their first season with Arne Slot at the hilt.
Liverpool have been targeting new wide players for some time now and recent reports claimed they had ended previous interest in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville in order to focus on signing Olise. It was claimed earlier this month that the Selhurst Park star had become a ‘priority’ target for those at Liverpool.
The interest came amid their search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future remains a grey area. Saudi Arabia are still eager to sign the Egyptian but talks have quietened down significantly compared to last summer, when At-Ittihad tabled a £150 million offer for the star winger.
There have been reports that Salah could stay at Anfield beyond this summer but Liverpool will need to replace him eventually. Olise was shortlisted among others to potentially succeed the Egyptian superstar. The Reds were also urged by Danny Murphy to pursue both Olise and Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace if they were able to still land a £100 million Salah sale.
Salah has been a phenomenal asset to Liverpool since his arrival from Roma in 2017 for £34 million. In 349 appearances for the Reds, the 32-year-old has contributed 211 goals and 89 assists, establishing himself as one of the best and most clinical attackers in the club’s history. Replacing him will be no easy task but with his contract expiring in 2025, he will be moving on from Anfield sooner or later.
