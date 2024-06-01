L’Equipe rating - 3/10

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder experienced an underwhelming debut season in France.

The latest transfer reports have claimed that former Liverpool target Manuel Ugarte is free to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer but it may be better for the club to steer clear.

Liverpool spent around £150m on midfielders last summer with three of the four aged 25 or younger, except Wataru Endo. Signed in his early 30’s, he is contracted for two more seasons in that defensive deep-lying midfield role but the general consensus among fans is that they wanted someone younger and fresher for the role to be able transform them into contenders.

Endo performed admirably across the season but seemed to run of steam in the latter stages but none can forget his efforts in the EFL Cup final, his performance at Anfield against Manchester City as well as a brilliant run when Alexis Mac Allister was injured in the winter period. Ugarte was a target last summer but it seemed they didn’t want to pay his release clause of around £52m. One season on, and the 23-year-old may be allowed to leave.

That’s according to L’Equipe who could sell him to raise funds after a disappointing first season. A whole host of reports had him down as a strong Liverpool target last season after he lit up the Portuguese league with Sporting for his brilliant tenacity and ability to tackle consistently and effectively. Chelsea were also close but opted for other targets and the path opened up for PSG.

On paper, a young, South American and dogged defensive midfielder is exactly what Liverpool wanted to replace Fabinho but Ugarte’s season has fallen flat. He was exposed greatly in the 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park against Newcastle in the Champions League and started just five of their 12 Champions League games. In the league, he managed just 21 starts in a side that romped home to league success in typical fashion and quickly ushered out of the team by sensation Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha.