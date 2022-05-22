Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are named on the bench for Liverpool’s clash against Wolves amid the Premier League title race.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both absent for Liverpool’s crunch clash against Wolves at Anfield.

The Reds still have a chance of claiming the Premier League title if they deliver a victory - and Manchester City slip up in their game with Aston Villa.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to cope without two of their most important players.

Salah and van Dijk were both absent for the 2-1 win over Southampton earlier this week.

The pair picked up respective groin and knee injuries in the FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea last weekend.

And with the Champions League final against Real Madrid in just six days’ time, Salah and van Dijk have not been risked.