Why £146k-a-week free signing would be the wrong move for Liverpool

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: The ex-Juventus midfielder is a free agent and has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The free agent market often is a difficult place to find true quality but the availability of Adrien Rabiot is certainly one that could interest Liverpool.

Currently starring for France at Euro 2024, he has been a key figure for Didier Deschamps hugely successful side across the past few tournaments and he carries a wealth of experience. Now 29, he has one big move left in him and there are plenty of top clubs that will have one eye on signing the ex-Juventus star - but Liverpool shouldn’t be one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp welcomed over £150m of midfield talent last summer and it perfectly refreshed a midfield that waved goodbye to the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo a year ago. As a result, Liverpool have at least two different midfield three’s plus youngsters Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark, Tyler Morton and Lewis Koumas in waiting: there’s certainly no shortage of midfielders at the club.

Inevitably, bringing in Rabiot would complicate matters further and leave Slot in a predicament as well as block the progress of several players. In the case of Ryan Gravenberch, for example, it may result in him never settling at the club. Given that Rabiot would have to earn upwards of £146k-a-week (his reported previous wage at Juventus) it would see him feature as a key starter and he would only sign on at a club at this stage of his career with the guarantee of consistent game time.

He has 27 goal contributions across the past three seasons from midfield and his stats from last season compare better overall than Curtis Jones and Gravenberch and similar to both Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai. Could he fit in at Liverpool? Undoubtedly, but there doesn’t seem to be any room for him.