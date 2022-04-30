The forward is missing from the squad for a crucial Premier League clash at St James Park this afternoon

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino for today’s crucial trip to St James’ Park when they face Newcastle United.

The Reds can go top of the league - if only for a few hours - with a win before Manchester City travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

But Firmino remains unavailable following an ankle injury picked up during the FA Cup semi-final win over City.

The Brazilian came on late at Wembley and picked up an injury quickly, causing him to miss the games against Manchester United, Everton and Villarreal.

Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones have both returned from illness and are on the bench.

Klopp has made five changes to the side that beat Villarreal 2-0, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago and Ibrahima Konate all benched.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have come into the defence, with James Milner and Naby Keita filling the midfield.