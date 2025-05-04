Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team as the newly-crowned Premier League champions face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds boss confirmed at his pre-match press conference that he would make tweaks to his starting line-up after the 20th English championship in the club’s history was confirmed following a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur last week.

In total, Slot has made six changes.Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott are both handed their first starts in the league this season respectively. They come into the midfield for Ryan Gravenberch, not in the squad as he is presumably been given a rest given he’s started every league game this season, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Slot has opted to change his engine room entirely, with Curtis Jones replacing Alexis Mac Allister.

In defence, Jarell Quansah comes in for Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas is given the nod at left-back over Andy Robertson. Up front, Diogo Jota returns to spearhead the attack, with Luis Diaz given a breather. Conor Bradley has recovered from a knock to take up a place among the substitutes.

Mo Salah expectedly keeps his berth on the right as he aims to set the record for the most goals and assists in a Premier League campaign. He is currently one behind the current record of 47 that is jointly held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that his side will give champions Liverpool a guard of honour ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones; Salah, Elliott, Gakpo; Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Bradley.