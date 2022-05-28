Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final has been delayed because of a supposed ‘security issue’.

The 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been delayed.

The showpiece encounter in Paris was due to kick-off at 20.00 BST.

However, it has been pushed back by 30 minutes due to delays entering the stadium.

Thousands of Kopites have hit problems trying to gain entry into the the Stade de France.

A statement on a big screen inside the stadium said: “Due to the an [sic] security issue, the match has been delayed.

“Further information will follow in 15 minutes maximum.”

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker called the situation outside the stadium ‘very dangerous’.

He wrote on Twitter: “Finding it impossible to get in the ground. This appears to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage.”

BT Sport reports that French police have used tear gas outside of the stadium.

Liverpool Women and Academy press officer Andy Kelly wrote on Twitter: “Fans queuing outside with tickets for a gate that’s been shut for no reason just been tear gassed. Throughly unpleasant experience and so dangerous. This isn’t how fans should be treated in a civilised society. Unacceptable.”

He added: “There’s been zero communication with fans btw. No announcement about why we’re still here. Why we’ve been tear gassed or even that the kickoff has been delayed. As abject an event as I’ve ever attended.”

The scene at Gate A at Stade de France. Image: @AndyK_LivNews/twitter

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish wrote on Twitter: “Kick off delayed by 15 minutes. Stay safe everyone and if you know anybody waiting to get in, let them know that they have time.”