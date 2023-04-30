Why Thiago is missing for Liverpool against Tottenham

The Spanish midfielder is not part of the match-day squad for the visit of Tottenham.

Thiago is not part of the match-day squad for Liverpool today for the visit of Tottenham in the Premier League.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled for fitness and form in recent weeks, especially since recovering from a hip flexor problem that has seen him miss 10 games since February.

He recently made a return to action against Arsenal in the 2-2 draw and also featured off the becnh against Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham..

Also missing out are Stefan Bajcetic, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calvin Ramsay.

Returning to the team today is Luis Diaz, who makes his first start since Septemeber after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out for well over seven months.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate has been re-instated next to Virgil Van Dijk in place of Liverpool’s mid-week match-winner in Joel Matip after he was rested by Jurgen Klopp.

Harvey Elliott also returns in midfielders ahead of Jordan Henderson, as Klopp places his faith in the young midfield duo of Elliott and Curtis Jones, who’s had a resurgence in midfield having started four of their last five games.

The visiting side make two changes as Ben Davies and Dejan Kulusevski come in for Clement Lenglet and Richarlison.

