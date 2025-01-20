Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darwin Nunez came to Liverpool’s rescue off the bench against Brentford and he could be key for the rest of the Premier League title race.

There may not be a Liverpool player in recent history who supporters desperately want it to work out for. For all of Darwin Nunez’s frustrations and flaws, there are moments of flamboyance and panache. In truth, nothing still comes as a surprise with the striker despite being a Reds player for two-and-a-half years. He is the ultimate footballing enigma.

There was scarcely a shock when Nunez found space inside the box just moments after coming on against Brentford but headed Andy Robertson’s cross well wide. Nor was it unfathomable when he blazed a shot over the bar moments later, choosing the wrong option as Liverpool tried to find a breakthrough against a stoic Bees defence. That decision prompted an angry reaction from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who threw his arms up in the air, clearly frustrated by his team-mate’s decision.

But it wasn’t mystifying that the Uruguay international ended up being the match-winner. Nunez kept his composure to hammer home beyond Brentford keeper Mark Flekken, having been teed up by Alexander-Arnold. Had Nunez blazed another off-target, Liverpool’s vice-captain might have been exasperated. Instead, he was off celebrating that the Reds had moved, at that stage, seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot admitted at his post-match press conference that he had doubts thought it wasn’t going to be the Reds’ day in West London and that a wait for a top-flight win this year would go on. Before Nunez’s intervention, the visitors had 35 shots on goal.

However, they reaped the rewards from their resolve and perseverance and Liverpool’s position at the top was strengthened, with second-placed Arsenal throwing away a two-goal lead to draw against Aston Villa.

Nunez’s celebration after he sank Brentford said it all. His shirt came off and he was straight over to the travelling Kopites in the corner of the Gtech Community Stadium as he held his name aloft to them. They were euphoric - as was Liverpool’s joint-record signing.

In truth, the £75 million deal hasn’t worked out to date. For someone for his price tag and the length of time he’s been on Merseyside, he should be bona fide first-choice number nine. That berth still alludes, with Luis Diaz again preferred as a makeshift option while Diogo Jota is back on the treatment table.

However, Slot was adamant before Brentford that Nunez has had a good season so far despite having only bagged four goals. A few furrowed brows might have been raised when those comments were made public. At that stage, the ex-Benfica man had more bookings than goals to his name. But after the Brentford win, Slot may feel vindicated in what he said.

Is Nunez Liverpool’s long-term No.9 solution? Despite his double, the jury is still out. One thing is for certain, though. Nunez undoubtedly has a part to play for the remainder of this title charge. Teams are increasingly setting up in a low block to try to frustrate the Reds. It worked for Manchester United and Nottingham Forest - and almost for Brentford.

Nunez might not want to be pigeonholed as a ‘super-sub’ and neither will Harvey Elliott, who made a scintillating impact and was involved in both goals. But Slot has admitted that it’s harder to win matches in the second half of the season than it is in the first. Liverpool will need players who they can rely on to cause havoc in the closing stages. The moniker super-sub sometimes has negative connotations. But David Fairclough is etched into Anfield folklore for being just that - and it shouldn’t be seen as a slight in a fight on four fronts.